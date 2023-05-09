TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three museums in Northeast Kansas are set to receive additional funds from the state to create new tourist attractions.

Patrick Lowry with the Office of the Governor said $421,820 is being given to 10 recipients in Kansas through Attraction Development Grants. The funds are to be used to develop new tourism attractions or to enhance existing sites across the Sunflower State.

“These grants are essential investments in the growth and development of communities across the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Supporting new and exciting attractions enhances both the visitor experience and quality of life for existing Kansas residents.”

Three museums in Northeast Kansas are set to receive cash from this disbursement: the Kansas State Historical Society in Shawnee County, the Oz Museum/Columbian Theatre Foundation in Pottawatomie County and the Wabaunsee County Historical Society in Wabaunsee County. Each of these institutions will receive money to enhancing local museums.

Lowry said an additional $2,064,910 in matching funds will bring the total of $3,441,517 to be invested in the approved projects. The full list of projects can be found below:

City of Garden City, Finney County, $40,000 – Buffalo Dunes Golf Course renovations

City of Lyons, Rice County, $13,120 – Creation of the World’s Largest Salt Shaker

Gunnar’s Bourbon Company, Chautauqua County, $70,000 – Distillery enhancements

Jalu LLC, Douglas County, $31,700 –Bathhouse enhancements

Kansas State Historical Society, Shawnee County, $40,000 – Kansas Museum of History enhancements

Kansas Oil Museum, Butler County, $80,000 – Energy Education Center feature

Morton County Historical Society Museum, Morton County, $5,000 – Landmark windmill replacement

Oz Museum/Columbian Theatre Foundation, Pottawatomie County, $17,600 – Oz Museum exhibit

Trego Sky View Foundation, Trego County, $44,400 – Drive-in theater enhancements

Wabaunsee County Historical Society, Wabaunsee County, $80,000 – New exhibits at county museum

“Investing in the development of the tourism industry is a priority for Kansas Tourism,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Building new attractions and enhancing current experiences is how we continue to develop and market Kansas as a unique tourism destination.”

The grant recipients were chosen based on the projects’ economic impact to Kansas, availability of leveraged funding, ability to complete the project within 18 months and the presence of a sound business and marketing plan, according to Lowry. Grant cash can fund up to 40% of a project, with the community or business funding the last 60%. You can learn more about these grants by clicking here.