TOPEKA (KSNT) – While Dec. 25 is a special time for many to celebrate, to others Christmas Day is just one of the 365 in a year.

For emergency responders, staying on the clock during the holidays could mean the difference between life and death.

Holiday cheer and the perfect conditions for spreading fire are in the air.

“It’s a colder time of the year you know,” Topeka Fire Shift Commander Alan McKenzie said, “The Christmas lights and stuff, people doing things to keep warm. We usually see a spike in fires.”

Even without that spike, first responders just like those working at Station 3 in Downtown Topeka are needed around the clock.

“We can’t predict fires or emergencies, so someone needs to be emergency service 24/7,” Topeka Fire Captain Blake Redd said. “To us, it’s just another day.”

While it may be just another day, that isn’t stopping the firefighters from bringing the holidays to the work space.

“We’ve got all kinds of Christmas decorations up,” McKenzie said. “The guys are a little bummed out not being at home but making the best of it. It’s like our second family here, so we make the best of it.”

“We’re having all our families come down today. We’re going to have a big meal this evening,” Redd said. “Just hoping to have some good time with our extended family. We work together more than we’re at home, so this is our work family.”

While the chief, captain, and other firefighters are ready to head out at any moment, they would prefer if they didn’t have to meet up with you on Christmas. They recommend staying aware when cooking those bigger holiday meals, and monitoring those space heaters to keep your white Christmas from turning into a red one.