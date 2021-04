TOPEKA (KSNT) – Matthew Waits with the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation joined Erin La Row on FOX43 Friday morning to discuss delicious and healthy options for National Picnic Day, a day when everyone is encouraged to pack up a meal and head outdoors.

Waits offered a fruit salad that is a mix of sweet and spicy.

“We’re keeping it healthy, and safe,” Waits said. The nutritionist suggested taking a food thermometer with you on your picnic or outing to make sure food is staying safe.