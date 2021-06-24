Today is the last day to reserve ticket for Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway before it’s too late

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There are less than 1,000 tickets left to win a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home valued at $425,000. and people have to reserve them online before 6:30 p.m. tonight to be included.

You can reserve a $100 ticket for the house estimated at a value of $425,000.

The 2,800 square foot home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Topeka and money raised by the tickets will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to ensure no family ever pays for a bill, hotel room or meal while taking care of a sick child.

KSNT News will have full coverage throughout the day starting at 5:00 a.m., featuring live walk-throughs of the 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home.

Watch live coverage here from 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. the the big giveaway at 10 p.m. on KSNT News

