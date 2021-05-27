Toddler and 2 dogs removed from home after warrant finds guns, drugs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A one-year-old child was placed in police protective custody after the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill said in a press release that a 23-year-old man and a 22- year-old woman are in custody on multiple drug-related charges. Also found in the home were multiple firearms, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia. Two dogs were taken to a local shelter.

The narcotics search warrant was served by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Rossville Police Department in the 800 block of SW Frazier Avenue, just east of SW 8th and Gage in west Topeka.

Matthew A. Randall and Hunter L. Stubblefield have been charged with aggravated endangering a child, distribution of a hallucinogenic, distribution of certain depressants, distribution of certain stimulants, possession of a hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

According to authorities this is an ongoing investigation.