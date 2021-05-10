Toddler in life-threatening condition after Sunday night car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A southeast Topeka crash has hospitalized six people, including a toddler who sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Topeka police.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3000 block of SE California Avenue around 6:47 p.m. Sunday. A silver passenger car carrying an adult and a toddler collided head-on with a grey SUV carrying four other people, according to a police report.

Medical personal transported the toddler to a Kansas City hospital. There is not an update on the condition of the child at this time.

The conditions of the adults are unknown at this time, however, all five adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SE California Avenue is still closed from SE 29th Terrace to SE 32nd Street as an accident reconstruction team investigates the cause of the crash, according to watch commander.