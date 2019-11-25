Toddler saved by Topeka USPS letter carrier

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United States Postal Service wants to recognize a Topeka letter carrier after he saved a toddler.

USPS said Josh Bush found a toddler on a home’s doorsteps while on his route on Saturday, Nov. 23. He heard the toddler crying and didn’t see anyone attending to the child.

Bush picked up the toddler in his coat and began searching for the parents. He didn’t see an adult looking for the child, so he called 911 and waited. A neighbor brought a blanket and the carrier took care of the child until first responders arrived.

“I’m just glad I was in the right place, at the right time,” Bush said.

USPS said the mother was downstairs and did not hear them knocking, and that Bush potentially saved the toddler’s life.