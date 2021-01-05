Toll-free legislative hotline available to Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Got a question about Kansas Legislature? Give the State Library of Kansas a call.

Experienced librarians at the state library can answer your questions regarding the 2021 Kansas Legislature. Librarians can take questions via phone, email, and chat options. State residents can leave brief messages for their legislators or request copies of bills and other legislative documents.

Kansans will have the option of installing an app connecting users to all the State Library’s reference services. You can also text questions to (785) 256-0733.

You can call the hotline at (800) 432-3924 or chat in real-time by clicking here. The hotline is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions can be left at infodesk@ks.gov on weekends and evenings.

The Kansas Legislative session begins on Monday, Jan. 11.