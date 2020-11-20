Tomorrow marks last day for March stimulus check application

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – The IRS has set a deadline of Nov. 21 for Americans to apply for the first stimulus check payment, according to a spokesperson.

Almost 9 million people did not claim a stimulus check, and according to IRS spokesperson Raphael Tulino, many of those people did not know they were eligible.

“Generally you are talking about someone who does not normally file a tax return and a lot of people don’t have to every year because they don’t meet the minimum threshold of income to file a return,” Tulino said.

The agency is encouraging anyone who has not received a check to contact the IRS or apply here by Saturday at 2 p.m. central.