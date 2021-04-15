TONIGHT: Watch K-State’s ribbon-cutting for Hale Library renovations nearly 3 years after fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly three years after a fire burned through K-State’s iconic Hale Library, the university is celebrating its completed renovation.

The university will celebrate a virtual ribbon-cutting for Hale Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a spokeswoman with the Kansas State University Foundation. The live event will feature storytelling about the history of the building before celebrating the finalized renovations.

The library’s “Great Room” built in 1927 was one among many that saw damage from the May 22, 2018 fire. Construction crews made restorations on every floor of the building before reopening it in phases to students.

(KSNT Photo/Noah Ochsner)

To register to watch the online celebration and ribbon cutting, click here.