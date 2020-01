TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The U.S. Attorney is pressing federal charges Wednesday morning against two homeless men accused of robbing a downtown Topeka bank.

Shawn Lamar Whitmore, 21, of Topeka, faces charges of bank robbery and using a firearm in a robbery. Mylus Michael Oneal Jr., 36, of Topeka, faces charges of accessory to robbery and possession of stolen money. Shawnee County Jail records show both men as homeless.