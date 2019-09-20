Tonya Pinkins to headline TopCon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – TopCon Pop Expo kicks off Saturday in Topeka.

Morning News Anchor Brittany Moore sat down with Actress and Producer Tonya Pinkins and TopCon Executive Director, James “The GYPSY” George. Pinkins will be the headline of this year’s event.

Having spent a lot of time in Kansas City, MO, Pinkins is excited to be in Topeka for the weekend.

“I had some good food when I got here yesterday, and today we’re going to go see [a] museum, and then I’m going to go drive around town,” Pinkins said. “I rented my own car so I could go tour around.”

Originally a Broadway star, Pinkins has won almost every award there is in American theater and said she’s had a few crazy roles.

“The craziest thing I’ve done on a tv show, I really think it was Martha on Fear of The Walking Dead when she told that woman it was further rather than farther and then she stabbed her in the head. That was kinda the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” Pinkins said. “You know, it’s like you grow up and you get to have your dream come true. You were growing up and watching TV and now you’re suddenly in it. So I feel very, very blessed.”

Tickets will be sold at the door at the Stormont Vail Events Center for $10. Admission is free for children.