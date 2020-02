MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An Ogden man was arrested Tuesday for stealing tools from Manhattan Habitat for Humanity.

Nicholas Lambert, 23, was taken to the Riley County Jail Tuesday morning. He’s accused of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Police said on Thursday, Lambert took around $7,000 worth of tools and other construction items. In all, around 75 items were taken.

Some of the stolen items turned up at a Manhattan pawn shop, which led police to Lambert.