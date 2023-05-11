TOPEKA (KSNT) – Looking for a new place to try out local craft brews? Check out our list of the top ten best-rated breweries in Northeast Kansas below.
We gathered reviews from Google, Facebook, Yelp and TripAdvisor to help identify which breweries in Northeast Kansas qualified for this list. These breweries hail from Manhattan, Topeka, Emporia, Lawrence, Council Grove and Clay Center. The reviews created some close races between some breweries and even resulted in a three-way tie for fifth!
To create this top 10 list, the breweries must:
- Have an address in Northeast Kansas.
- Make craft beer.
Here is our list:
1. Riverbank Brewing Company
Location: 13 East Main St., Council Grove
- Average: 5/5
- Google: 5/5
- Facebook: N/A
- Yelp: 5/5
- TripAdvisor: N/A
2. Happy Basset Brewing Co.
Location: 6044 Southwest 29th St., Topeka
- Average: 4.63/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.8/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
3. Manhattan Brewing Company
Location: 406 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan
- Average: 4.57/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
- TripAdvisor: N/A
4. 15-24 Brew House
Location: 420 Lincoln Ave., Clay Center
- Average: 4.56/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.7/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
5. Radius Brewing Company
Location: 610 Merchant St., Emporia
- Average: 4.48/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: 4.4/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
5. Trolley House Distillery
Location: 502 South Commercial St., Emporia
- Average: 4.48/5
- Google: 4.9/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 4/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
5. Norsemen Brewing Company
Location: 830 North Kansas Ave., Topeka
- Average: 4.48/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.3/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
6. Free State Brewing Co.
Location: 636 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
- Average: 4.4/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 4/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
7. Fields & Ivy Brewery
Location: 706 East 23rd St., Lawrence
- Average: 4.28/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: 4.1/5
- Yelp: 4/5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
8. Lawrence Beer Company
Location: 826 Pennsylvania St., Lawrence
- Average: 4.17/5
- Google: 4.5/5
- Facebook: N/A
- Yelp: 3.5
- TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
9. Tallgrass Brewing Tap House
Location: 320 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan
- Average: 4.15/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4/5
- Yelp: 4/5
- TripAdvisor: 4/5
10. Little Apple Brewing Company
Location: 1110 West Look Shopping Center, Manhattan
- Average: 4.13/5
- Google: 4.3/5
- Facebook: 4.2/5
- Yelp: 4/5
- TripAdvisor: 4/5
