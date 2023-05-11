TOPEKA (KSNT) – Looking for a new place to try out local craft brews? Check out our list of the top ten best-rated breweries in Northeast Kansas below.

We gathered reviews from Google, Facebook, Yelp and TripAdvisor to help identify which breweries in Northeast Kansas qualified for this list. These breweries hail from Manhattan, Topeka, Emporia, Lawrence, Council Grove and Clay Center. The reviews created some close races between some breweries and even resulted in a three-way tie for fifth!

To create this top 10 list, the breweries must:

Have an address in Northeast Kansas.

Make craft beer.

Here is our list:

1. Riverbank Brewing Company

Location: 13 East Main St., Council Grove

Average: 5/5

Google: 5/5

Facebook: N/A

Yelp: 5/5

TripAdvisor: N/A

2. Happy Basset Brewing Co.

Location: 6044 Southwest 29th St., Topeka

Average: 4.63/5

Google: 4.7/5

Facebook: 4.8/5

Yelp: 4.5/5

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

3. Manhattan Brewing Company

Location: 406 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan

Average: 4.57/5

Google: 4.7/5

Facebook: 4.5/5

Yelp: 4.5/5

TripAdvisor: N/A

4. 15-24 Brew House

Location: 420 Lincoln Ave., Clay Center

Average: 4.56/5

Google: 4.6/5

Facebook: 4.7/5

Yelp: 4.5/5

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

5. Radius Brewing Company

Location: 610 Merchant St., Emporia

Average: 4.48/5

Google: 4.5/5

Facebook: 4.4/5

Yelp: 4.5/5

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

5. Trolley House Distillery

Location: 502 South Commercial St., Emporia

Average: 4.48/5

Google: 4.9/5

Facebook: 4.5/5

Yelp: 4/5

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

5. Norsemen Brewing Company

Location: 830 North Kansas Ave., Topeka

Average: 4.48/5

Google: 4.6/5

Facebook: 4.3/5

Yelp: 4.5/5

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

6. Free State Brewing Co.

Location: 636 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Average: 4.4/5

Google: 4.6/5

Facebook: 4.5/5

Yelp: 4/5

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

7. Fields & Ivy Brewery

Location: 706 East 23rd St., Lawrence

Average: 4.28/5

Google: 4.5/5

Facebook: 4.1/5

Yelp: 4/5

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

8. Lawrence Beer Company

Location: 826 Pennsylvania St., Lawrence

Average: 4.17/5

Google: 4.5/5

Facebook: N/A

Yelp: 3.5

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

9. Tallgrass Brewing Tap House

Location: 320 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan

Average: 4.15/5

Google: 4.6/5

Facebook: 4/5

Yelp: 4/5

TripAdvisor: 4/5

10. Little Apple Brewing Company

Location: 1110 West Look Shopping Center, Manhattan

Average: 4.13/5

Google: 4.3/5

Facebook: 4.2/5

Yelp: 4/5

TripAdvisor: 4/5

