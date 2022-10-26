TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas.

According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the state.

Also in hot demand are nursing assistants. There are 1,002 openings for those. Here’s a look at the other top 10 jobs in the state: