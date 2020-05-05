Top City Music takes on reopening slowly, with safety in mind

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lots of local businesses are now able to get back to work, but it’s not quite back to normal yet.

The owner at Top City Music in West Topeka said opening on Monday was an exciting step, but they’re taking the process slow and putting safety first.

Owner David Schaffer has been sharing his love for music in top city for over a decade.

“I wouldn’t trade this job for anything,” Schaffer said.

In March, Top City Music had to close when the statewide stay at home orders were issued. On Monday, though, they got to open their doors again.

Their first day back, was a stormy one.

“We got off to a rocky start. we came in here and the power was out for a couple of hours, so that was interesting,” Schaffer said.

Things at Top City Music are a little different now.

“I feel like I’m walking around cleaning constantly, but I’m just excited to be back, that’s all,” Schaffer said.

The feeling’s mutual for Bailey Smith who works there as the store manager.

“I haven’t been able to get unemployment. I didn’t get my stimulus. But, that inability to have cash flow has just been pretty scary,” Smith said.

Facing challenges isn’t something that’s new to Smith. She’s a cancer survivor. So she’s being extra cautious while back at work, knowing that the virus could be even more dangerous for her.

“Just using hand sanitizer and wipes and washing my hands and making sure everything is clean is kind of curbing that,” Smith said. “I’m also excited to just get things running again.”

For the safety of everyone Schaffer said they’re reopening in small steps. Right now they aren’t offering music lessons just selling instruments, accessories, and records.

“The reason I am in this is because I love watching kids and adults learn music. That’s really what we want to get back to eventually, but at the same time we have to make sure people are safe,” Schaffer said. “Doing social distancing while you’re teaching a private lesson is very difficult and I personally think, as the owner, it’s the right move to hold off on that for a few weeks or maybe even a month, we’ll see.”