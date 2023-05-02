TOPEKA (KSNT) – Another Ukrainian refugee family has left their war-torn country and found themselves here in Topeka thanks to an area program.

Two weeks ago, thanks to the help of the Top City Promise Refugee Program, Mariia Levchenko, found herself in Topeka, more than 5-thousand-500 miles from what was once her home country in Ukraine.

“There are a lot of alarms and a lot of bombs [In Ukraine], no electricity, no warm water, no water at all,” Ukrainian Refugee, Mariia Levchenko said.

Although she’s now in the states, her journey across the Atlantic didn’t come without challenges.

“Our journey was hard for me because I have a two-year-old daughter and I’m pregnant,” Levchenko said.

Although Levchenko and her daughter are safe in Topeka, the work isn’t over for Top City Promise. Now comes helping with accommodation and getting used to life in America.

“Maybe state benefits or getting kids into schools, getting enrolled in English classes,” Top City Promise President, Yana Ross said. “Also finding an apartment, place to live, how to connect to utilities, you know a lot of learning for them because they come from a totally different country.”

Being in a totally different country where people speak different languages can be hard. Luckily there are now more than 30 Ukrainian refugee families in Topeka thanks to Top City Promise.

According to Ukrainian refugee Andrey Ivaniienko, that makes life easier.

“Most likely new people who are coming here, they’re not able to speak English,” Ivaniienko said. So, it’s so convenient, so comforting when we are together in the same place. Now we can just share the news, share the joy of being here in this safe place, it is something amazing.”

Now, all settled in, Levchenko couldn’t be happier.

“All my family doesn’t believe me that here is so comfortable and a lot of kind people,” Levchenko said.

Levchenko is still waiting for her husband to come to America from Ukraine. She says she doesn’t know when he’ll be here, but she’s excited for when he comes.