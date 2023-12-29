TOPEKA (KSNT) – As 2023 winds down, here’s a look back at the top local stories of 2023:

Abortion Vote

Voters decided to allow abortions in Kansas, just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and paved the way for the issue to instead be governed by states.

Homeless Issues

Topeka is seeing its highest homeless population since 2020 and it’s causing problems across the city, including unsightly and illegal camping. The city is grappling with how to address the issue.

Topeka Murder Rate

Topeka saw the highest murder rate in the city’s history, topping murder numbers that some cities don’t see all year. The Topeka police chief told 27 News he’s concerned and working to address gun violence by taking guns off the streets.

Docking Building

Our 27 News capitol bureau uncovered that debris from the Docking building that’s being torn down across from the capitol was being dumped in the Kansas River, leading state and federal agencies to demand cleanup.

City Manager Fired

Topeka’s new city manager was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with someone who worked for him. He’s demanding $100 million from the city.

Murder of Zoey Felix

The most shocking murder of the year was a homeless man accused of raping and killing a 5-year-old girl living in a homeless camp. The murder raised questions about why the state did not do more after receiving nine reports regarding the child’s wellbeing.

License Plate Drama

The state had its tail between its legs when it unveiled a new license plate design that used the school colors of the state’s collegiate rival, Mizzou. The governor quickly swooped in, unveiling new designs and allowing the public to vote on their favorite.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

27 News broke the story about protests happening on campus after a star basketball player was suspended from K-State’s basketball team and later kicked off the team. The fallout happened after he was arrested for a bar fight in Aggieville.

KU Football Success

KU’s football team has turned around its program with a bowl win and a winning season, something Jayhawks haven’t seen much of in recent years. The university is building on the success by tearing down and rebuilding a big part of the football stadium.

