LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year.

Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting.

Argabright was named the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year by the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association. USD 252 earned several state awards during Argabright’s time as superintendent, according to the Association. He was one of the finalists along with USD 501 Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson and Alicia Thompson from USD 259 Wichita Public Schools.

KSNT 27 News reached out to Argabright for comment Thursday.