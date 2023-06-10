TOPEKA (KSNT)- Local cornhole league “TopCity Cornhole” teamed up with Brass rail Tavern to host a cornhole tournament on Saturday.

The tournament raised money for the upcoming “Topeka fiesta” festival in mid-July. The winners of the singles and doubles tournaments won cash prizes while the rest of the money went towards the festival.

“We had sponsors who donated the prize money for the winners, but all of the entry fees are the money being donated,” Event organizer, Joe Munoz said.

Munoz added that TopCity Cornhole will host other events to raise money for more important causes. For more information on those events, please visit the league’s Facebook page here.