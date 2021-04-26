TopCity Half Marathon looking to turn race into annual tradition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TopCity Half Marathon is planning on turning the event into an annual tradition for the city of Topeka.

This past weekend, 270 runners from 13 different states participated in the run, filling the streets of Topeka. The race ended at Evergy Plaza where over 400 people, runners and supporters, gathered together.

Organizers said they are hoping even more people join in on the run next year.

“We hope to make this an annual event,” Marc Price, an organizer of the run, said. “2020 was supposed to be the inaugural year but it turned into a virtual event because of COVID. We are already talking about next year… how we can make it bigger and better.”

The course takes the runners through historic landmarks around Topeka, which makes it a special event for the community.