TOPEKA (KSNT) – The TopCity Half Marathon will happen in 2023 despite some hiccups that threatened to put the race on hold.

Race Director Marc Price made an appearance on Tues., Nov. 1 to make the announcement and let runners know that Nov. 1 was the first day of registration for the race in its fourth year.

“There’s a small group putting it on, being a small group it’s exhausting,” Price said.

After several volunteers left, Price said he wasn’t sure the event could continue, but partnering with KC Running Company helps with putting the race on.

2023 Registration opened Tuesday morning for the TopCity Half Marathon & 5K which will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The half marathon starts at Evergy Plaza and runs by the Kansas Capitol, historic neighborhoods, Washburn University and the NOTO Arts District then finishes in the heart of Downtown Topeka for a post-race festival.