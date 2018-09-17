TopCon Geek Convention brings fictional characters to life in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The annual Topeka TopCon event wrapped up on Sunday after a weekend full of fictional fun. The event is a self proclaimed geek convention at the Expocentre with games, superhero meet and greets, and guest speeches.

One of the many booths was run by the Topeka Cosplay Society which gives local fans a chance to dress up and interact with their favorite characters.

Nikki Blackburn helped create the group, and she said it's important for giving people like her a place to express themselves.

"I think that it's important for Topeka because we are still a growing community so far as like events and things for nerds," Blackburn said. "TopCon is such a great event because it really gives maybe that part of the nerdy community that didn't have a place to go something to do every year."

