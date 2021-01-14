Topeka 15-year-old facing felony gun, drug charges after traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 15-year-old Topeka male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including felony use of a firearm, after being pulled over by Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies.
Just after midnight Wednesday, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s K9 Unit stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox near Southwest Huntoon Street and Belle Avenue. After searching the vehicle deputies found narcotics in the car.
Deputies arrested the 15-year-old and took him to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections. He faces multiple charges including:
- Felony criminal use of a firearm
- Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle
- Transporting an open container of liquor
- Driving without a valid license and tag not assigned.
The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.