Topeka 15-year-old facing felony gun, drug charges after traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_1523003652424_39217270_ver1.0_1280_720_1526654920133.JPG

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 15-year-old Topeka male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including felony use of a firearm, after being pulled over by Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s K9 Unit stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox near Southwest Huntoon Street and Belle Avenue. After searching the vehicle deputies found narcotics in the car.

Deputies arrested the 15-year-old and took him to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections. He faces multiple charges including:

  • Felony criminal use of a firearm
  • Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle
  • Transporting an open container of liquor
  • Driving without a valid license and tag not assigned.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories