Topeka 501 Board of Education decides to delay decision about fall football season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public School District 501 Board of Education met Thursday evening to have an open discussion about the fall football season. The proposal was delayed until the next school board meeting on September 17.

One proposal would be to to play within the district, if numbers continue to decline then Topeka public school would be able to play other schools in the district. All schools would still be able to play league title if cases do decrease in mid- October.

The approved proposal is to continue practice, but to delay the decision to play fall football until the next school board meeting.

Football is the only sport that has not started their competitive season in the Topeka Public School district.