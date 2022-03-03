TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 Public School Board has voted unanimously to remove mask mandates in its buildings and buses.

The decision was made on Thursday night where the board agreed to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Effective immediately, masks are now optional on school property and transportation. All volunteers will be allowed back into school buildings as well.

If COVID-19 clusters are on the rise then the board retains the ability to address the mask situation again. No buildings have been identified as clusters or hot spots at the current time.

This news comes as Shawnee County COVID-19 numbers drop dramatically, spelling an end for most mask mandates in Topeka and surrounding school districts.