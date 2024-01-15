TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools have announced that school on Tuesday, Jan. 16 will be cancelled due to harsh winter weather.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson with Topeka 501 sent a message out to parents on Monday that school is cancelled because school buses are having trouble working in the extremely low temperatures. This, combined with expectations of negative 30 degree wind chills in the forecast for Tuesday morning lead school administrators to make the decision.

Anderson’s message also states that the district will have bottled water available for students when they return to their classrooms in the event the city is still experiencing its current water issues.

“We always work to have school open when possible, however, given the many challenges we are facing as a result of the frigid temperatures, schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 16. Thank you for your understanding and support as we ensure the safety of our students and staff.” Dr. Tiffany Anderson

