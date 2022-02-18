TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools has announced that it will be offering a free Mental Health Check-In on Monday, Feb. 21. for any USD 501 staff who wish to sign up.

Topeka Public Schools have partnered with the Family Service and Guidance Center to offer this free check-in which will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next week on Monday.

“If you need some support, encouragement, stress management advice, tips on managing kids in the classroom or ideas for recharging, this is for you. Having a Mental Health Check-In is easy!”

Staff who are interested in signing up can use one of three links to see each provider’s scheduling and availability:

Staff will receive a Zoom link to the Mental Health Check-In via email and are encouraged to log into Zoom 10 minutes before the consultation time begins. Slots are limited and will be first-come first-serve.

This Mental Health Check-In coincides with Topeka 501’s Mental Health Day that it has set up for its students.