Topeka 501 summer enrichment kicks off with a splash of creativity

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 School District kicked off their summer enrichment program with a splash of paint and a dash of creativity.

Since the program requires distance learning, three teachers from different schools in the district have come together to create a summer enrichment program that will help kids cope with the current social and political climate.



It’s open to middle and high school students – and it’s completely free. In fact, these teachers hand-delivered the supplies to the over 70 students who are signed up for their program. These are used for daily drawing activities, as well as weekly art projects with the teacher’s via Zoom.

“For a lot of our students, art is, it’s a very important tool for processing,” said teacher Amy Cline. “It’s a different way for them to process feelings and thoughts that sometimes are really hard to formulate into words.”



They say this is not only a great way for the students to continue creating art, but also a way for them to cope with these changing times.

“The kids have been stuck at home for so long, and we’ve already touched on everything that’s kind of happening outside, and how important this is and how quickly our class filled up just kind of shows how important this is,” said teacher Barbie Atkins.