TOPEKA (KSNT) – School faculty in Topeka learned how to combat school shootings on Friday.

Active shooter situations can be some of the worst nightmares for teachers across the country. USD 501 school officials spent their afternoon on May 27 looking for the signs and potential ways to stop these shootings from happening in the future.

The Topeka Police Department helped train school leaders on recognizing the warning signs of a potential shooter and the protocol they need to follow during an active shooter situation.

“It’s critical that we have the preparation,” said Stacy Schreiner, Principal of the Landon Middle School. “Obviously we hope we never have to use it, but in the event that we do, we need to know how to respond and what to look for.”

A desktop exercise planned well before the Texas massacre was given additional importance in light of the recent shooting.

“You know all of our educators that are looking at things unfold continue to I believe think about their own classrooms their own children,” said Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka 501.

While the recent Texas shooting may have some parents worried about sending their children to school, Anderson had this message for them:

“We continue to plan proactively in Topeka Public Schools by having the cameras outside the buildings, by having the buzzer system to get into our buildings, by having police officers – our very own police department,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said they train every two to three months just in case anything comes up.