TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners met on Monday to discuss the installation of a controversial new cell tower in Topeka.

The County Commissioners unanimously decided to defer action on the new AT&T 5G cell tower until April 11 to consider other possible sites for the tower to be built on, namely, the West Ridge Mall property. The commissioners said they would need time to contact the new owners of the mall to see if they would be open to the project.

The tower was originally set to be built at 6540 SW 21st St. on about a 4-acre property in Mission Township. The installation of the new communication tower has worried neighbors who expressed disapproval of it being placed near residential areas. Residents have also said that they are concerned about the tower’s installation, believing it would lower the property value of nearby neighborhoods.

