TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work crews are set to begin bridge inspection work soon, the Kansas Department of Transportation says.

Southbound U.S. 75 Highway in Topeka will be reduced to one lane while crews with KDOT inspect the section that crosses over the Kansas River. The inspection will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and run to Friday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A view of where the bridge inspection will be taking place. (Photo Courtesy/Kansas Department of Transportation)

The left lane of southbound U.S. 75 will be closed from the Lower Silver Lake Road entrance to the westbound I-70 exit. Motorists should be prepared for slow-moving traffic in the work zone.

To stay on top of local road construction projects, click here of call 511.