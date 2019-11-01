Topeka 8-year-old wins state-wide KDOT poster competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka 8-year-old won a Kansas Department of Transportation state-wide poster competition raising awareness of fatal traffic crashes.

Children between the ages of five and thirteen were invited to enter their artwork showing their thoughts on “Put the Brakes on Fatalities.”

Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day was October 10, and focused on reducing traffic fatalities by encouraging everyone, drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists, to exercise caution.

Students from across the state entered posters and 18 regional winners were chosen. Of those 18, three state-wide winners were selected, one from each age category.

One of the three state-wide winners was Topeka’s own Emma Kuhlman, 8, who is a student at Farley Elementary.

Emma was the winner of the 8 to 10 year old category with her poster that delivered the message “you can’t look out for school buses if you’re texting and driving.”

Put the Brakes on Fatalities poster contest “State Wide Winner”. Her multi-message poster, “you can’t look out for school buses if you’re texting&driving, was inspired by the school bus safety messages she has seen&heard. She also told me, “ I ride the bus”… #SeeRedKidsAhead pic.twitter.com/hVJquE3Eqw — Trooper Don (@TrooperDonKHP) November 1, 2019

She received a bike, helmet, Kindle Fire, Amazon gift card, movie passes and $200 for her school.

For more information on the contest and the other winners, click here.