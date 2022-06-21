TOPEKA (KSNT) – A member of the Topeka Fire Department has been given the Topeka Above and Beyond Award.

Ronnie Sellens, an Apparatus Operator with the TFD, was given the award by Interim City Manager Bill Cochran on June 21 after being nominated for going above and beyond to resolve a mechanical issue during training on the Kansas River.

“It may have been a small thing, but had this been an actual rescue or recovery event I’m not sure how many people would have gone to the lengths Ronnie did to ensure a successful outcome,” said Sellens’ peers.

TAB awards is a form of employee recognition for those who have been nominated by their coworkers. A committee takes in nominations every year and makes decisions on who will receive the TAB award. Those who claim a TAB award are given a commemorative coin and a certificate in recognition of their service.