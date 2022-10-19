TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Junior League of Topeka is participating in the Little Black Dress Initiative, an initiative that started in London in 2014.

The purpose of the initiative is to wear a black dress or black outfit to raise awareness for the less fortunate who may not have a variety of clothing options.

“It’s important to step outside of yourself and think about how somebody else might live or what somebody else might experience, so for me the last week I’ve really grown as a person, just thinking not only of myself but how somebody else interacts,” says Little Black Dress Coordinator Leslie Liefr.

The initiative is running all week until this Friday, and aside from wearing the black outfits, advocates have also been volunteering with Harvesters and The Community Action Diaper Depot.