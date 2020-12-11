Topeka agency has programs to talk to children about divorce, anxiety, and the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Director of Marketing and Development for the Topeka Family Service & Guidance Center, Pam Evans, talks about anxiety, divorce on KSNT with David George.

Evans talked about helping children navigate divorce and said the center can provide useful information for children who are dealing with their parent’s divorce.

“Every child handles it differently,” Evans said.

The Center can provide the skills on, “how to build resistance and work through emotions,” Evans said.

Evans also talked about the coronavirus anxiety workbook to help children cope with the pandemic.