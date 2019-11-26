Topeka ALDI shut down by fire to reopen Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A west Topeka grocery store now has a reopening date after a Sunday morning fire shut it down.

Spokesman Mark Bersted said the ALDI store at 1530 SW Arvonia Pl. will be back open on Monday. Bersted originally didn’t specify a reopening date as the company needed to “work through repairs and consult all appropriate third-party partners.”

The ALDI store caught fire around 3 a.m. Sunday. After Topeka firefighters put it out, investigators determined the cause was an electrical malfunction.

No one was hurt and there was no structural damage, but the fire damage cost $25,000 in contents.