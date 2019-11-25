TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Sunday morning fire has shut down the ALDI store in southwest Topeka indefinitely.

The Topeka Fire Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the store at 1530 SW Arvonia Pl. Officials determined the cause is accidental from an electrical malfunction.

No one was hurt and there was no structural damage, but the fire damage cost $25,000 in contents.

Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president for ALDI, gave KSNT News the following statement:

Early Sunday morning, the ALDI store located at 1530 S.W. Arvonia in Topeka, KS, experienced a small electrical fire. At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community are our highest priority, and we are thankful there was no one in the store at the time of the fire and no injuries reported. The store will remain closed as we work through repairs and consult all appropriate third-party partners. Out of an abundance of caution, the Kansas Department of agriculture has toured the store and determined which items are safe for consumers. We regret any inconvenience or concern this situation may have caused and will keep the community updated on a re-opening date. While the store is temporarily closed, we encourage customers to visit our other nearby location at 105 SW 29th St., Topeka, KS 66611. Mark Bersted

It’s unknown when the store will reopen.