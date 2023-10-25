TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wall Street Journal in partnership with Realtor.com found Topeka to be the number one city in America for its emerging real estate market.

For the first time in the history of the Emerging Housing Market analysis, Topeka took the top spot. The study found the average home in Topeka was listed for $250,000, or 42% less than the national median, according to the report.

Despite being more affordable than most cities, house prices in Topeka have risen more than $100,000 since 2019. The study found homes spent 30 days on the market in Topeka, 18 days fewer than the national average, according to the report.

The following cities were listed as the top five Emerging Housing Markets:

Topeka, Kan. Elkhart-Goshen, Ind. Oshkosh-Neenah, Wis. Fort Wayne, Ind. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Ind.

