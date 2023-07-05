TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some local establishments are successful in efforts to enforce no liquor sales to those underage in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) worked with agents from Alcoholic Beverage Control to enforce underage drinking laws in Topeka and Shawnee County on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, according to a press release from PARS Communications Specialist Eric Tweedy. He says the purpose of this law enforcement operation was to monitor licensed liquor establishments and Cereal Malt Beverage (CMB) in the city and county and issue citations to to those in violation with this new law.

Agents with TPD and Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted 16 controlled buys at CMB locations. All of those locations declined to sell to minors, successfully keeping with a compliance rate of 100%. Controlled buys were conducted at four licensed liquor establishments; those locations also received at compliance rate of 100% for not selling alcoholic beverages to minors.

A list of compliant CMB establishments and licensed liquor establishments is below:

Walgreens – 2121 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Amoco – 931 SW 37th St.

Murphy’s Express – 1531 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Bwell Market – 600 SE Quincy St.

Walgreens – 1001 S Topeka Blvd.

Holiday Square Philips – 2901 S Topeka Blvd.

Walgreens – 3696 S Topeka Blvd.

Larry’s Shortstop – 3834 S Topeka Blvd.

Kwik Shop – 4500 S Topeka Blvd.

Kwik Shop – 3706 SW Burlingame Rd.

Kicks 66 – 3300 SW Gage Blvd.

Walgreens – 3900 SW 29th St.

Hyvee Gas – 6011 SW 29th St.

Haag Express – 1001 SW Wanamaker Rd.

BP – 1000 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Valero – 706 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Vern’s Retail Liquor – 3700 SW Gage Blvd.

Plaza Liquors – 3705 SW Plaza Dr.

Meyers Wine & Spirits – 5610 SW 29th St.

Reebs Liquor – 901 SW Fairlawn Rd.

If you need to report underage drinking parties or establishments selling alcohol to

minors anonymously, go to www.topekacrimestoppers.org and submit a tip.