Topeka and Shawnee County Library closes due to coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is closing through March 29th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

The library said they made the decision based on the advise of health care professionals who are urging public organizations to close.

If you have library items currently checked out they said you are safe to keep them and no fines will be charged while they are closed.

While the library is closed you can still use their website tscpl.org to find things like ebooks, audiobooks, videos, music and magazines.

