Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library continues building upgrades with art gallery renovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is continuing to make some major upgrades to their building.

The Alice C. Sabatini Gallery is being completely remodeled and is set to re-open next summer.

The upgrades will include a creative studio, a workroom, and a new and improved gallery space.

Staff members said the project has been a long time coming, and they’re excited to see it finally happen.

“The gallery team has been really hoping for years that this could happen and so to have it be a reality, to see the walls coming down and see the space opened up has just been fabulous,” said Public Services Supervisor Debbie Stanton. “We’re so excited to share it with the public next year.”

The project will cost $445,600. The library has been able to raise the money through grants and donations.

To see the floor plan for the newly remolded gallery, click here.