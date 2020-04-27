Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library offer ‘virtual’ job search assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As millions of Americans apply for unemployment insurance, the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is offering help for those searching for a new job.

The library has launched a new “Jobs & Careers” page on their website. Business and Careers Librarian Meredith Snepp said they wanted the page to be a “one-stop shop” for people during their job search.

“We wanted people to be able to update their resume,” Snepp said. “We wanted people to be able to immediately find links, direct links not just a vague link, to places that are hiring. We wanted to be able to give you our direct contact information.”

The site includes a “Jobs Now” page with information about employers in Topeka that are currently hiring. It also has a variety of job postings, from state workers to delivery drivers for places like Grubhub and DoorDash.

The library has also included links to help people write resumes and cover letters. Snepp said they are also offering “virtual” assistance to help people through the job search process.

“If your resume is something you haven’t touched in a few years and you need to boost it or you want someone to look over it, we will,” Snepp said. “We really want to help people feel like whatever their need is within all of this, that’s what we’re going to work on with them.”

Snepp said they will meeting with people however they are comfortable. Their contact page includes phone numbers and email addresses. Snepp said they are checking voicemail and email regularly. They are also responding to messages on the library Facebook page.