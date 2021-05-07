Topeka announces Phase 1 of river weir project complete, paddlers can now zip down Kansas River

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka Utilities Department has completed Phase 1 of the Kansas River Weir Project.

The project constructed a north bank fish passage and recreation passage including boat chutes and fish ladders. Kayakers will now be able to pass safely while paddling the Kansas River.

Paddlers will no longer have to portage that section of the river.

“The river weir is a vital project that creates a safe river for everyone to enjoy, it proves an essential connection between downtown and North Topeka,” said City Manager Brent Trout.

Phase 2 starts in the fall of 2021. Phase 2 includes additional safety features including concrete surfaces downstream.