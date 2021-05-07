Topeka announces Phase 1 of river weir project complete, paddlers can now zip down Kansas River

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka Utilities Department has completed Phase 1 of the Kansas River Weir Project.
The project constructed a north bank fish passage and recreation passage including boat chutes and fish ladders. Kayakers will now be able to pass safely while paddling the Kansas River.
Paddlers will no longer have to portage that section of the river.
“The river weir is a vital project that creates a safe river for everyone to enjoy, it proves an essential connection between downtown and North Topeka,” said City Manager Brent Trout.
Phase 2 starts in the fall of 2021. Phase 2 includes additional safety features including concrete surfaces downstream.
“The ribbon cutting for the Kansas River Weir will take place on Friday May 7th at 2:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will feature kayakers, Topeka Fire Department water rescue equipment, and the Kansas Department of Parks Wildlife and Tourism airboat and other equipment. After the ceremony attendants are encouraged to walk to the Great Overland station on the levee trail to participate in First Fridays in NOTO. Community partners for the Kansas River Weir project include the City of Topeka, Greater Topeka Partnership, Shawnee County, the Kansas Department of Parks Wildlife and Tourism and the Riverfront Advisory Council.”City of Topeka