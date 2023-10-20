TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency workers in Topeka put out an apartment fire Friday that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols said in a press release the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) were called around midnight on Oct. 20 for a multi-story apartment fire in the 300 block of Lawrence Street. Fire crews arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

Nichols said firefighters did not find anyone inside the building during a search. All occupants were able to evacuate before the TFD arrived.

After the fire was extinguished, Nichols said a TFD investigation found the fire causes $35,000 in damages with the majority attributed to structural damage. No injuries were reported during this incident and no foul play is suspected at this time.