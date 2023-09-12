TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city leaders voted unanimously to pass the 2024 city budget.

At Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, councilmembers made changes to the proposed budget right up until it was time to vote. Before voting on the budget as presented, Councilman Spencer Duncan asked an additional one mill be reduced form the total budget. Councilman Neil Dobler added a friendly amendment to take revenue from reserves to make the reduction happen.

Topeka Council members and Mayor Mike Padilla voted 10-0 to reduce the budget by one mill. This reduction takes the overall mill down to 36.9. One mill equals $1.5 million savings in property taxes, according to the City of Topeka.

Below is a break-down of city spending:

Photo courtesy of the City of Topeka

The City Council passed the amended 2024 citywide budget unanimously.