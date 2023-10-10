TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city leaders voted and approved signing a contract with a consulting firm to advise and help manage the city’s big purchase of Hotel Topeka.

At Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, members approved signing a contract with REVPAR International Inc., based in Alexandria, Virginia, to provide hotel advisory and asset management services. According to city documents, the city will pay REVPAR $516,300 to assist in the following services:

  • Developing an overall strategy for the hotel
  • Updating hotel facility recommendations and pro formas
  • Selecting a management company
  • Considering brands and (if applicable) selecting a brand
  • Seeking a developer or buyer
  • Technical advisory and pre-opening services
  • Asset management services

Council members passed the approval of the consulting contract eight to two. Members Christina Valdevia-Acala and Sylvia Ortiz voted against the measure. According to City of Topeka Public Works Director Braxton Copley, the contract with REVPAR takes effect immediately.