TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city leaders voted and approved signing a contract with a consulting firm to advise and help manage the city’s big purchase of Hotel Topeka.
At Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, members approved signing a contract with REVPAR International Inc., based in Alexandria, Virginia, to provide hotel advisory and asset management services. According to city documents, the city will pay REVPAR $516,300 to assist in the following services:
- Developing an overall strategy for the hotel
- Updating hotel facility recommendations and pro formas
- Selecting a management company
- Considering brands and (if applicable) selecting a brand
- Seeking a developer or buyer
- Technical advisory and pre-opening services
- Asset management services
Council members passed the approval of the consulting contract eight to two. Members Christina Valdevia-Acala and Sylvia Ortiz voted against the measure. According to City of Topeka Public Works Director Braxton Copley, the contract with REVPAR takes effect immediately.