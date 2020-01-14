Topeka Arab Shrine donates circus tickets to Kansas National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Members of the Topeka Arab Shrine showed their appreciation for the Kansas National Guard Tuesday.

They donated 2,000 tickets to the Kansas National Guard to attend this year’s Arab Shrine Circus with their families for free.

Shriner Larry Dain said he’s most looking forward to seeing the kids enjoy the experience.

“The special part about it is when we get to see the children come in and they interact with our clowns, and they see our acts and seeing their eyes light up,” said Dain.

This will be the 81st year for the Arab Shrine Circus in Topeka. You can check it out for yourself starting Feb. 28 – March 1, at Landon Arena in Stormont Vail Events Center.

For showtimes and ticket prices, click HERE.