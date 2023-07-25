TOPEKA (KSNT) – An area hospital is warning residents to be on the lookout for “spoofing” scams.

Topekans should be weary of a scammers using different phone numbers to make their calls. Stormont Vail Health said in a press release people should be aware of a scam referred to as “spoofing”. Spoofing is when scammers copy telephone numbers of local hospitals and public utilities to steal personal information from victims.

Scammers try to obtain not only personal information, but also medical information such as Medicare, Medicaid and/or Social Security numbers. Scammers often threaten victims with the termination of benefits if they refuse to provide personal information or pay an amount over the phone.

“Because these incoming calls appear to be legitimate on the recipient’s Caller ID, these scams are particularly dangerous. The scammers are hoping they can trick potential victims into answering the phone by spoofing legitimate phone numbers. If you are not expecting a call, be very wary of any calls that appear on your caller ID to be coming from a medical facility or public utility.” Stormont Vail Health email excerpt

Medicare will never request personal information about you by telephone or by making threatening calls requesting your information, according to Stormont Vail Health. If you believe there is a problem with your Medicare benefits, call Medicare at 1-800-633-4227. TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048. You can reach out to Stormont Vail Health by calling 785-354-6000 or by visiting its website.

The office of the Attorney General maintains resources Kansans can use to combat and report scammers in the Sunflower State. You can find more information by clicking here.