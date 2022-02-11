TOPEKA (KSNT)– What started out as a passion is quickly becoming a side job for one Topekan woman.

Alison Lee is a mother of three who was born and raised in the Capital City. She has always been an artist and has taken a keen interest in drawing since the time she was young. However, that interest has taken off lately and blossomed into something more of a side hustle.

Lee started to decorate shoes after someone asked her if she had ever tried painting on different types of fabric. Once she did, she couldn’t stop and started painting on shoes, jackets and even helmets as of recently.

Her latest work was a pair of shoes that featured everything “Topeka”, displaying the sunflower and the city’s flag. But some of her favorite work has been for younger kids on special occasions.

“It’s priceless to see the look on a little kid’s face when they open the box and it’s more than what they were expecting,” Lee said. “It means everything.”

Lee hopes to continue pursuing this passion and expand her reach outside of the Topekan community sometime soon.